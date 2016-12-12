Betreuer-Charts 2016

Die Jahres-Top-10 der Redaktion
Wie schon im Vor- und unserem ersten Jahr in der Betreuung haben wir auch heuer wieder gerne unsere Charts für Euch zusammengetragen.
Die Betreuer geben hier die für sie „zehn wichtigsten Veröffentlichungen des Jahres“ unter den 2016 erschienenen Audio-Medien mit mindestens einigem Prog-Appeal an – ganz nach Gusto durchnummeriert oder ungewichtet. Und auch ohne gleich die große #ProgStats-Maschinerie anzuwerfen, sehen wir schnell, dass es eine eindeutige, zauberische „Gewinnerin“ gibt:
Apropos zauberhaft – liebe Leser, an dieser Stelle bedanken wir uns auch gerne für Eure stets geschätzte Aufmerksamkeit und Euer Feedback zu unserem Treiben. Bitte passt auf Euch auf und weiterhin recht frohes Proggen. Wir sehen uns!
- Hypno5e – Shores of the Abstract Line
- Katatonia – The Fall of Hearts
- Oceans of Slumber – Winter
- Haken – Affinity
- Evergrey – The Storm Within
- Oddland – Origin
- Ihsahn – Arktis
- Fates Warning – Theories Of Flight
- Dark Suns – Everchild
- Verbal Delirium – The Imprisoned Words of Fear
- Bent Knee – Say So
- Dark Suns – Everchild
- Fates Warning – Theories Of Flight
- Lumpenpack – Steil II
- Öz Ürügülü – Fashion And Welfare
- Opeth – Sorceress
- Monika Roscher Bigband – Of Monsters And Birds
- Subject Esq. – Lost Tapes
- Three Trapped Tigers – Silent Earthling
- Worldservice Project – For King And Country
- Kansas – The Prelude Implicit
- Kaipa Da Capo – Dårskapens Monotoni
- Opeth – Sorceress
- I Am The Manic Whale – Everything Beautiful In Time
- Rick Wakeman – The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table 2016
- Jethro Tull -Aqualung (40th Anniversary Adapted Edition)
- Pink Floyd – Meddle (2016 Vinyl Reissue)
- The Syn – Trustworks
- Barock Project – Vivo
- Frequency Drift – Last
- Evergrey – The Storm Within
- Haken – Affinity
- Hypno5e – Shores of the Abstract Line
- Katatonia – The Fall of Hearts
- Kristoffer Gildenlöw – The Rain
- Opeth – Sorceress
- Riverside – Eye Of The Soundscape
- Thank You Scientist – Stranger Heads Prevail
- The Dear Hunter – Act V: Hymns with the Devil in Confessional
- Vola – Inmazes
- Pink Floyd – The Early Years 1965-1972 Boxset
- Rick Wakeman – The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table 2016
- Pink Floyd – Vinyl Reissues 2016
- Chicago – Quadio Box (Blu-Ray Audio)
- Yes – Tales From Topographic Oceans (Steven Wilson Remix 2016)
- Needlepoint – Aimless Mary
- Dave Kerzner – New World Live (Blu-Ray)
- The Pineapple Thief – Your Wilderness (2 CD & DVD Deluxe Artbook)
- Höstsonaten – Symphony N.1: Cupid & Psyche
- Lifesigns – Live in London/Under the Bridge (2 CD/DVD)
- Grobschnitt – Solar Movie
- Pink Floyd – The Early Years 1965-1972 Boxset
- Airbag – Disconnected
- Opeth – Sorceress
- Dave Kerzner – New World Live
- Huxley Would Approve – Grave New World, Part One
- Big Big Train – Folklore
- Crippled Black Phoenix – New Dark Age
- Frank Zappa – Roxy The Movie
- Karmakanic – DOT
- Leprous – Live At The Rockefeller Music Hall
- Haken – Affinity
- Jambinai – A Hermitage
- Meandering Mine Neanderthal Nein
- Borknagar – Winter Thrice
- Arkentype – Disorientated
- Second Relation – Eno
- An Endless Sporadic – Magic Machine
- Frost* – Fallen Satellites
- Marillion – F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everyone And Run)
- Opeth – Sorceress
- Shearwater – Jet Plane And Oxbow
- Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
- Speed Of The stars – Speed Of The Stars
- Big Big Train – Folkore
- D.D Dumbo – Utopia Defeated
- All Burn – The Receiver
- Steven Wilson – 4 ½
- Karmakanic – DOT
- Biffy Clyro – Ellipsis
- Dream Theater – The Astonishing
- Jethro Tull -Aqualung (40th Anniversary Adapted Edition)
- Fates Warning – Theories Of Flight
- Marillion – F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everyone And Run)
- Damian Wilson – Built For Fighting
- Katatonia – The Fall Of Hearts
- The Answer – Solas
- The Jezabels – Synthia
- Deftones – Gore
- Big Big Train – Folklore
- Marillion – F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everyone And Run)
- D.D Dumbo – Utopia Defeated
- Anderson/Stolt – Invention Of Knowledge
- Rikard Sjöblom – The Unbendable Sleep
- Bear’s Den – Red Earth & Pouring Rain
- Steven Wilson – 4 ½
- The Mute Gods – Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
- Opeth – Sorceress
- Magnum – Sacred Blood, „Divine“ Lies
- Kaipa da Capo – Dårskapens Monotoni
- Southern Empire – Southern Empire
- An Endless Sporadic – Magic Machine
- Shamblemaths – Shamblemaths
- Big Big Train – folklore
- Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side – Pathfinder
- I Am The Manic Whale – Everything Beautiful In Time
- Ingranaggi Delle Valle – Warm Spaced Blue
- Kyros – Vox Humana
- Emmett Elvin – assault on the tyranny of reason
- Opeth – Sorceress
- Dark Suns – Everchild
- Motorpsycho – Here Be Monsters
- Jeff Beck – Loud Hailer
- Knall – Alienfunk
- The Pineapple Thief – Your Wilderness
- Fates Warning – Theories Of Flight
- Indica – Stone Future Hymns
- Okta Logue – Diamonds And Despair
- Dante – When We Were Beautiful
Zur Langfassung inkl. beste Konzerte, Filme u. Bücher des Jahres
- Kaipa da Capo – Dårskapens Monotoni
- Big Big Train – Folklore
- Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side – Pathfinder
- Anderson/Stolt – Invention Of Knowledge
- Tony Patterson – Equations Of Meaning
- Glass Hammer – Valkyrie
- The Pineapple Thief – Your Wilderness
- Southern Empire – same
- Karmakanic – DOT
- Barock Project – Vivo
- Marillion – F.E.A.R.
- Steven Wilson – 4 1/2
- Huxley Would Approve – Grave New World Part 1
- Opeth – Sorceress
- John Wesley – A Way You’ll Never Be
- Second Relation – Eno
- Phil Collins – …But Seriously (Deluxe Edition)
- An Endless Sporadic – Finding The Falls
- Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side – Pathfinder
- Throes Of Dawn – Our Voices Shall Remain
- Crippled Black Phoenix – Bronze
- Dungen – Häxan
- The Jezabels – Synthia
- Kansas – The Prelude Implicit
- King Crimson – Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind
- Leprous – Live At The Rockefeller Music Hall
- Marillion – F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everyone And Run)
- The Mute Gods – Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
- Robert Reed – Sanctuary II
- RPWL – RPWL Plays Pink Floyd’s ‚The Man & The Journey‘
