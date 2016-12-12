Betreuer-Charts 2016

Betreutes Proggen
Die Jahres-Top-10 der Redaktion

Wie schon im Vor- und unserem ersten Jahr in der Betreuung haben wir auch heuer wieder gerne unsere Charts für Euch zusammengetragen.

Die Betreuer geben hier die für sie „zehn wichtigsten Veröffentlichungen des Jahres“ unter den 2016 erschienenen Audio-Medien mit mindestens einigem Prog-Appeal an – ganz nach Gusto durchnummeriert oder ungewichtet. Und auch ohne gleich die große #ProgStats-Maschinerie anzuwerfen, sehen wir schnell, dass es eine eindeutige, zauberische „Gewinnerin“ gibt:

Apropos zauberhaft – liebe Leser, an dieser Stelle bedanken wir uns auch gerne für Eure stets geschätzte Aufmerksamkeit und Euer Feedback zu unserem Treiben. Bitte passt auf Euch auf und weiterhin recht frohes Proggen. Wir sehen uns!

Dario Albrecht

  1. Hypno5e – Shores of the Abstract Line
  2. Katatonia – The Fall of Hearts
  3. Oceans of Slumber – Winter
  4. HakenAffinity
  5. EvergreyThe Storm Within
  6. Oddland – Origin
  7. Ihsahn – Arktis
  8. Fates WarningTheories Of Flight
  9. Dark Suns – Everchild
  10. Verbal Delirium – The Imprisoned Words of Fear

Klaus Bornemann

  1. KansasThe Prelude Implicit
  2. Kaipa Da Capo – Dårskapens Monotoni
  3. Opeth – Sorceress
  4. I Am The Manic Whale – Everything Beautiful In Time
  5. Rick Wakeman – The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table 2016
  6. Jethro Tull -Aqualung (40th Anniversary Adapted Edition)
  7. Pink Floyd – Meddle (2016 Vinyl Reissue)
  8. The Syn – Trustworks
  9. Barock Project – Vivo
  10. Frequency Drift – Last

Wolfram Ehrhardt

  1. Pink Floyd – The Early Years 1965-1972 Boxset
  2. Rick Wakeman – The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table 2016
  3. Pink Floyd – Vinyl Reissues 2016
  4. Chicago – Quadio Box (Blu-Ray Audio)
  5. Yes – Tales From Topographic Oceans (Steven Wilson Remix 2016)
  6. Needlepoint – Aimless Mary
  7. Dave Kerzner – New World Live (Blu-Ray)
  8. The Pineapple Thief – Your Wilderness (2 CD & DVD Deluxe Artbook)
  9. Höstsonaten – Symphony N.1: Cupid & Psyche
  10. Lifesigns – Live in London/Under the Bridge (2 CD/DVD)

Christoph Firmenich

  1. GrobschnittSolar Movie
  2. Pink Floyd – The Early Years 1965-1972 Boxset
  3. Airbag – Disconnected
  4. OpethSorceress
  5. Dave Kerzner – New World Live
  6. Huxley Would Approve – Grave New World, Part One
  7. Big Big Train – Folklore
  8. Crippled Black Phoenix – New Dark Age
  9. Frank Zappa – Roxy The Movie
  10. Karmakanic – DOT

Raimond Fischbach

  1. LeprousLive At The Rockefeller Music Hall
  2. Haken – Affinity
  3. Jambinai – A Hermitage
  4. Meandering Mine Neanderthal Nein
  5. Borknagar – Winter Thrice
  6. Arkentype – Disorientated
  7. Second Relation – Eno
  8. An Endless Sporadic – Magic Machine
  9. Frost* – Fallen Satellites

Dieter Hoffmann

  1. Marillion – F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everyone And Run)
  2. Opeth – Sorceress
  3. Shearwater – Jet Plane And Oxbow
  4. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
  5. Speed Of The stars – Speed Of The Stars
  6. Big Big Train – Folkore
  7. D.D Dumbo – Utopia Defeated
  8. All Burn – The Receiver
  9. Steven Wilson – 4 ½
  10. Karmakanic – DOT

Andrew Ilms

  1. Biffy Clyro – Ellipsis
  2. Dream Theater – The Astonishing
  3. Jethro Tull -Aqualung (40th Anniversary Adapted Edition)
  4. Fates WarningTheories Of Flight
  5. Marillion – F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everyone And Run)
  6. Damian Wilson – Built For Fighting
  7. Katatonia – The Fall Of Hearts
  8. The Answer – Solas
  9. The Jezabels – Synthia
  10. Deftones – Gore

Henrik Kropp

  1. Big Big Train – Folklore
  2. Marillion – F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everyone And Run)
  3. D.D Dumbo – Utopia Defeated
  4. Anderson/Stolt – Invention Of Knowledge
  5. Rikard Sjöblom – The Unbendable Sleep
  6. Bear’s Den – Red Earth & Pouring Rain
  7. Steven Wilson – 4 ½
  8. The Mute Gods – Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
  9. Opeth – Sorceress
  10. Magnum – Sacred Blood, „Divine“ Lies

Klaus Reckert

  1. Opeth – Sorceress
  2. Dark Suns – Everchild
  3. Motorpsycho – Here Be Monsters
  4. Jeff Beck – Loud Hailer
  5. Knall – Alienfunk
  6. The Pineapple Thief – Your Wilderness
  7. Fates WarningTheories Of Flight
  8. Indica – Stone Future Hymns
  9. Okta Logue – Diamonds And Despair
  10. Dante – When We Were Beautiful

Zur Langfassung inkl. beste Konzerte, Filme u. Bücher des Jahres

Philipp Röttgers

  1. Marillion – F.E.A.R.
  2. Steven Wilson – 4 1/2
  3. Huxley Would Approve – Grave New World Part 1
  4. OpethSorceress
  5. John Wesley – A Way You’ll Never Be
  6. Second Relation – Eno
  7. Phil Collins – …But Seriously (Deluxe Edition)
  8. An Endless Sporadic – Finding The Falls
  9. Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side – Pathfinder
  10. Throes Of Dawn – Our Voices Shall Remain

