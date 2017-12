Shipwrecks – Shipwrecks

On sunday, we played the last show of our album release tour. The whole tour was an amazing and very special experience for us and now, after a day of catching our breaths, we want to say THANK YOU to everyone of you who came to our shows, supported us and showed us your love. You guys rock ❤ We'd like to thank our touring partners and friends in @the4isbearded and @antoniaveheart for being really awesome people and for the great time we spent on the road together. And we would like to thank all the other great bands we've shared the stage with: @tragwyte, @noirreva, @thejourneyoferictaylor, @coalandcrayon, @mimetheband, @presence_of_soul, heklAa, Ckomono and Sarkh. A huge shout out goes to @heyheymatthias, Alex and Luki @ Sportklub Rotter Damm and Fabian @maniyax for their support 💪 We'll now take a short hiatus to recover and make plans for the future, but we will be back soon: Our next show is on January 12, 2018 @ Tsunami Club in Cologne with @noorvikband. Love ❤ Shipwrecks #postrock #instrumental #friends #tourlife #skrd #maniyaxrecords #teamindigo

A post shared by Shipwrecks (@shipwrecksmusic) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:26am PST