Betreutes Proggen
Du bist hier:»»#NowPlaying

#NowPlaying

2
Von am News

Das hören die Betreuer gerade auf Station:


Dario Albrecht

Voyager Ghost Mile
Until Rain Inure
Odd Logic Effigy
Soen Lykaia
Golden Caves Collision


Annika Dormeyer

Haken Affinity
Soen Lykaia
Pain of Salvation In The Passing Light Of Day
For All We Know For All We Know
Soup Remedies


Wolfram Ehrhardt

Barock Project Detachment
Procol Harum Novum
Magenta We Are Legend
Big Big Train Grimspound
Pink Floyd The Early Years 1965 – 1972 Box


Christoph Firmenich

Ennio Morricone We all Love Ennio Morricone
Lisa Who Sehnsucht
Cast Power And Outcome
Antimatter Live Between the Earth & Clouds
Tiger Moth Tales Storytellers Part One


Dieter Hoffmann

Marillion Marbles In The Park (Vinyl)
Autumn Chorus The Village To The Vale
Richard Barbieri Planets + Persona
Alan Reed Honey On The Razor’s Edge
Steve Hackett The Night Siren


Henrik Kropp

Fish A Feast Of Consequences
U.K. Danger Money
Steve Hackett The Night Siren
Yes Tales From Topographic Oceans
The Mute Gods Tardigrades Will Inherit the Earth


Jürgen Meurer

Il Tempio delle Clessidre Il-Lūděre
Various Artists Omaggio Al Maestro Ennio Morricone – I Cinque Anni Di Cineploit
Various Artists (incl. Hackett, Phillips) Harmony For Elephants
Phoenix Again Unexplored
Panther & C. Il Giusto Equilibrio


Chris Popp

It Lies Within Paramount
Astronoid Air
Moron Police Defenders Of The Small Yard
Ellipsis Imperial Tzadik
Darwin Deez Songs For Imaginative People


Klaus Reckert

Roedelius Nordlicht
Michael Rother/a> Katzenmusik
Simon Phillips Protocol (1989)
VOLA Inmazes Bonus Tracks
Robert Wyatt ’68


Horst-Werner Riedel

Big Big Train Folklore
Glass Hammer Valkyrie
Drifting Sun Safe Asylum
Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side Pathfinder
Karmakanic Dot


Philipp Röttgers

Spidergawd IV
Bardo Pond Under The Pines
Horisont About Time
Falco Falco 60
Second Relation Eno


Kristian Selm

Bent Knee Animal Land
Carpet Secret Box
Ritual Live
Styx The Mission
Vanden Plas The Seraphic Live Works

Turntable-Foto mit freundlicher Genehmigung von: Christoph Dormeyer

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Teilen.

Über den Autor

Klaus Reckert

"everything happy, and progressive, and occupied" K. Grahame, The Wind In The Willows

Verwandte Beiträge

2 Kommentare

  1. Pingback: Texte der KW3-5-2017

  2. Pingback: Texte der KW21-22-2017

Antworten

News

#NowPlaying

von Klaus Reckert Artikel-Lesezeit: ca. 1 min
News #CrowdfundingCorner Nr. 1: Juli 2016
News Es gibt das Euroblast 2016, Baby!
2