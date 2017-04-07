Es gibt live, Baby! Tourdatenupdate vom 07.04.17

Update unserer Tour- und Festivaldaten, u.a. mit:

Alcest, Alice Cooper, Anathema, Baroness, Adrian Belew Power Trio, Blackfield, Blue Oyster Cult, Blues Pills, Bongzilla, Damnation Angels, Day Six, Elder, Elbow, Gov’t Mule, Guru Guru, The Faceless, Fates Warning, Hattler, Kansas, King Buffalo, Mastodon, Mike and the Mechanics, Monster Magnet, Mostly Autumn, Persefone, PFM, Poem, Siena Root, Sólstafir, Stoned From The Underground, Threshold, Wucan.

Live-Foto Adrian Belew – Lutz Diehl