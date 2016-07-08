Betreutes Proggen
#NowPlaying

News

Das hören die Betreuer gerade auf Station:


Dario Albrecht

Pain of Salvation In The Passing Light Of Day
Blackfield V
Need Hegaiamas
Fatal Fusion Total Absence
Madder Mortem Red in Tooth and Claw


Annika Dormeyer

Pain of Salvation In The Passing Light Of Day
Need Hegaiamas
Godsticks Emergence
The Pineapple Thief Your Wilderness
Riverside Eye Of The Soundscape


Wolfram Ehrhardt

Jethro Tull Stand Up (Elevated Edition – Steven Wilson Remix)
Senri Kawaguchi CIDER – Hard & Sweet
Vanilla Fudge Spirit Of ’67
Yes Tales From Topographic Oceans (Steven Wilson Remix 2016)
Pink Floyd The Early Years 1965 – 1972 Box


Christoph Firmenich

Karmakanic Dot
Yello Toy
Malia & Boris Blank Convergence
Damian Wilson Live At Rehearsal
Danny Elfman Alice Through The Looking Glass


Dieter Hoffmann

Gösta Berlings Saga Sersophane
Speed Of The Stars Speed Of The Stars
The Mission Another Fall From Grace
Steve Jansen Tender Extinction
Midlake The Trials Of Van Occupanther (Vinyl-Reissue)


Henrik Kropp

The Dear Hunter Acts I – V
Big Big Train A Stone’s Throw From The Line
Blind Ego Liquid
Mike Oldfield Return to Ommadawn
Magnum The Valley Of Tears – The Ballads


Jürgen Meurer

Hagen von Bergen Hargest Darken – Der dauernde Fluss
Pain Of Salvation In The Passing Light Of Day
Gentle Giant King Alfred’s College
Kellerkind Berlin Songs For Travelling…
t Epistrophobia


Chris Popp

It Lies Within Paramount
Astronoid Air
Moron Police Defenders Of The Small Yard
Ellipsis Imperial Tzadik
Darwin Deez Songs For Imaginative People


Klaus Reckert

Thin White Rope In The Spanish Cave
Thin White Rope Exploring The Axis
Nem-Q Fault Lines
O.R.k. Soul Of An Octopus
The Pineapple Thief One Three Seven


Horst-Werner Riedel

Big Big Train Folklore
Glass Hammer Valkyrie
Drifting Sun Safe Asylum
Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side Pathfinder
Karmakanic Dot


Philipp Röttgers

King Crimson In The Court Of The Crimson King
Second Relation Eno
Second Relation Abiona
Bruce Dickinson Tyranny Of Souls
The Beatles The White Album


Kristian Selm

Gösta Berlings Saga Sersophane
Marillion Marbles In The Park
Pain Of Salvation In The Passing Light Of Day
Rammstein Völkerball
Renaissance Live At The BBC Sight & Sound

Turntable-Foto mit freundlicher Genehmigung von: Christoph Dormeyer

Über den Autor

Klaus Reckert

"everything happy, and progressive, and occupied" K. Grahame, The Wind In The Willows

von Klaus Reckert Artikel-Lesezeit: ca. 2 min
1